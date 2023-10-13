Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAPR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NAPR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.42. 9,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.