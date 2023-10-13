Waycross Investment Management Co Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Waycross Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NASDAQ:BSCV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

