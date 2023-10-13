Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.31. 69,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,612. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.10 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.57 and a 200 day moving average of $323.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

