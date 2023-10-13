Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,843 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

