Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

