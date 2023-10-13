Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $475,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 123.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $23.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

