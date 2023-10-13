Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,323 shares of company stock valued at $30,824,885. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

