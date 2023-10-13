WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 170 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

