WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 8,291 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,836,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,113,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 40.6% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 112.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,133,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 5.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

