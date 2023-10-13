Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $532,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Coty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Coty by 19.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

