Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $542,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wabash National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

