6,786 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

