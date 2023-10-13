Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,090 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $4,272,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,390,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 114,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $2,345,829.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 114,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $2,345,829.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,984. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 2.1 %

SNCY stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.