53,263 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 89.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.