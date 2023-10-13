B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

PayPal Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.