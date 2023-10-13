B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,989 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

