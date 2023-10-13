EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 24,088 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 61,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 11.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

