Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at $757,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,444 shares of company stock valued at $449,210. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

