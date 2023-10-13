Invst LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Invst LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 113,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

