The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 125.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 322,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after buying an additional 179,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $5,546,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $74.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

