AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $411,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $186.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.81.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

