AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.05% of Denbury worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Denbury stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.53. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

