T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

