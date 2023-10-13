AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $184,847,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,571 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.96 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.