AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.95.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $501.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

