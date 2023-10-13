TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TELUS stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 174.19%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

