Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.36.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

