Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 824.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Masimo by 14.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Masimo by 144.9% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $78.03 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

