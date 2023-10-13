Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $368,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,450,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $238.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.