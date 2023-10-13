Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU stock opened at $451.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.39. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $288.06 and a 1 year high of $475.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

