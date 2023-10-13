Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 1.39% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMIN opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.