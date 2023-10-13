Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 17 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.1 %

Lam Research stock opened at $654.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $655.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

