Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

