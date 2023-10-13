New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.98 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cencora were worth $34,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $187.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day moving average is $174.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.07 and a 52 week high of $194.79.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

