IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,324 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About VICI Properties



VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

