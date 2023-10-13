CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,310 shares of company stock worth $28,306,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MCK opened at $459.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.05. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $461.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

