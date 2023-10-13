CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 30.4% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 107,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 225,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 57,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,352,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

