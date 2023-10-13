Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 99,975 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $169,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,799,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.59. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $587,140. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.