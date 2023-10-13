The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Cigna Group worth $125,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.14. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.