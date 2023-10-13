Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.