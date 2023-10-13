Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.24 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

