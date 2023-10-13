Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

Innospec stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innospec

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.