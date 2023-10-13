Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Price Performance
Innospec stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
