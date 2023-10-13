Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after acquiring an additional 245,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.48.

Shares of ETSY opened at $64.76 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

