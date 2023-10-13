27,687 Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in National Research by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Research during the first quarter worth about $578,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $42.97 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 39.94%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

