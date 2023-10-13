Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 380.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Outset Medical stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.34. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

