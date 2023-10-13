Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportradar Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Shares of SRAD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.98. 105,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,138. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 1.99. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.