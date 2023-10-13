Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

