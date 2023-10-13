Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $109.24.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

