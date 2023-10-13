17,612 Shares in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 85,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after buying an additional 6,009,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank First by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BFC opened at $78.87 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $819.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

