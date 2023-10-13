New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,368 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.